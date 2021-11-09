Sint Maarten Tourism Officials Monitors Developments on the Northern side of the Island | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) and stakeholders are closely monitoring developments on French Saint-Martin with respect to two roadblocks in the residential areas of Sandy Ground and French Quarter.

The Ministry of TEATT is in close communication with French tourism counterparts with respect to the on-going situation.

The obstacles placed across the motorway in the aforementioned districts at certain locations prevents motorists from the Dutch side of the island to be able to reach their destination, on the French side of the island via, Lowlands transiting through Sandy Ground and from Belvedere / Dutch Quarter transiting via French Quarter to Orient Bay and Grand Case.

The road connection from Cole Bay via Bellevue to Marigot has access to Grand Case and Orient Bay and it is open without any hindrance to motorists.

Ministry of TEATT would like to ensure that our local community, international travelers and visitors currently vacationing on Sint Maarten (Dutch), and that all tourism businesses and hospitality services are fully open and unhindered. It is recommended to remain on the Dutch side in order to avoid any inconvenience while vacationing on the island.

Minister Lawrence spoke on the importance of tourism for our economic recovery on the

Island, and for our people, and the impact of tourism that positively impacts the French side. Minister Lawrence added that we have a social responsibility to enhance the guest experience, for locals and visitors. Let us work together to resolve this matter, Minister of TEATT Hon. Roger Lawrence said on Tuesday.