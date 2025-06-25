Sint Maarten Yacht Club Celebrates Student Achievements in 2024–2025 Sailing Program Diploma Ceremony | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Yacht Club (SMYC) proudly concluded the 2024–2025 sailing season with its annual Diploma Ceremony on Friday, June 13th, celebrating the dedication, progress, and achievements of its sailors.

This year, the club’s After School Program welcomed 100 students, who were celebrated alongside 48 students from the Primary School Sailing Program. The event, held at the SMYC Dock, brought together parents, family members, and friends to honor the efforts of all participating students and mark the close of another successful season.

The evening began with recognition of the After School Program students. Sailing instructors Sam and Joris, together with SMYC’s team of dedicated assistant instructors, handed out progress reports and International Yacht Training (IYT) Sailing Diplomas.

These internationally recognized diplomas are awarded in partnership with the Maritime School of the West Indies, reinforcing the club’s commitment to providing high-class sailing instruction.

Following this, students from the Primary School Sailing Program took the spotlight. This program was organized in partnership with Sister Regina Primary School, Leonard Connor Primary School, the All Children Educate (ACE) Foundation, and the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School.

All students received their well-earned sailing diplomas, acknowledging their development and enthusiasm over the past nine months. Though instructor Casey was off-island and unable to attend the ceremony, her contributions were gratefully recognized, with instructor Joris presenting the awards on behalf of the team.

The SMYC would like to thank the sponsors of the Primary School Sailing Program; Independent Consulting Engineers (ICE), Lagoon Marina, T-Maxx and the Gustavia Yacht Club. Besides the sponsorship this program would not be able to be run without the subsidy support of the Department of Sports from the Sint Maarten Government.

While the students of the Sailability Program were unable to attend the ceremony, they received their certificates during their final class on June 17th. The SMYC is proud to report that the Sailability Program has grown to include six students, who sail twice a week.

In addition, SMYC hosts a monthly “Sensory Group” sail, further promoting inclusive access to the sport. The Sailability Program is organized in close collaboration with the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation, department Sister Basilia Day Activity Center, whose partnership has been instrumental in the program’s success.

Sam Peeks, SMYC Sailing Instructor and Racing Team Coach, reflected on the students’ progress:

“The progress we’ve seen this season has been truly inspiring. Even students who didn’t receive a diploma this time have made huge strides, and every one of them should be proud. I’m excited to continue building on this next season.”

The club also recognized the vital contributions of its eight assistant instructors, young sailors who supported the programs each week. While some are moving on to pursue studies abroad, many plan to return for the next season to continue their mentorship roles.

With the school-year programs wrapped up, the SMYC now turns its focus to summer. The popular Sailing Summer Camp runs from June 30 through August 9, offering fun, skill-building sessions for both new and returning sailors. Registration is available now via smyc.com/camp.