Sint Maarten Yacht Club Celebrates Student Achievements in 2025–2026 Sailing Program Diploma Ceremony | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - It was with great enthusiasm that the Sint Maarten Yacht Club (SMYC) recently concluded its 2025-2026 sailing season with an annual diploma award ceremony on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Students, families, friends, instructors, and SMYC staff gathered on the club’s docks to honor the kids’ achievements and celebrate an overall outstanding season of learning and sailing.

SMYC operates a diverse array of programs for the island’s youth including the Primary School Program, which had an enrollment of 30 kids from Leonard Connor Primary School, Seventh Day Advenist Primary School, and Sister Regina Primary School. We’d like to give a special thanks to sponsors of the Primary School Program: Lagoon Marina, T-Maxx, and the Gustavia Yacht Club.

The club’s After School program was again a highlight this year, with 75 students participating. These students come from various schools and backgrounds and range in age from 7 to 16 years old. Many of them will go on to be part of the SMYC Racing Team and/or become assistant instructors in the years to come.

Lastly, with the goal of making sailing available to a broader audience, SMYC was once again thrilled to have students join for sensory sailing in our Sailability Program, which uses a specially designed boat to get those with disabilities out on the water.

The event on June 19 brought everyone together to recognize the incredible efforts of the students and mark the close of another successful season.

The evening began with recognition of the After School Program students. Sailing instructors and assistant instructors handed out progress reports and International Yacht Training (IYT) Sailing Diplomas. These internationally recognized diplomas are awarded in partnership with the Maritime School of the West Indies, reinforcing the club’s commitment to providing high-class sailing instruction.

Following this, the Primary School Program students were given the opportunity to come forward and receive their diplomas, signifying a job well done and a great year of sailing and learning.

While the students of the Sailability Program were unable to attend the ceremony, they received their certificates of achievement as well. The SMYC is proud to report that the Sailability Program has grown to include five students, who sail twice a week. In addition, SMYC hosts a monthly “Sensory Group” sail, further promoting inclusive access to the sport. The Sailability Program is organized in close collaboration with the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation, department Sister Basilia Day Activity Center, whose partnership has been instrumental in the program’s success.

Along with recognizing our students and their achievements, SMYC would like to thank our dedicated group of instructors including Joris Zweers and Maarten Van Veen, who have recently moved back to Holland. Thank you all for your hard work!

The club would also like to recognize the vital contributions of its assistant instructors, young sailors who supported the programs each week, and most of whom are now working with our Summer Camp students.

In reflecting on the school’s progress throughout the season, Sam Peeks, SMYC Sailing Instructor and Racing Team Coach, had this to say:

“The progress we’ve seen this season has been truly inspiring. Even students who didn’t receive a diploma this time have made huge strides, and every one of them should be proud. I’m excited to continue building on this next season.”

More information about SMYC’s sailing school programs and events is available at www.smyc.com