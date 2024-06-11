Sint Maarten Youth Parliament Advocates for Child Safety Measures | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Youth Parliament (SYP) has been tirelessly advocating for child safety in schools and surrounding areas, the SYP said in a press statement on Tuesday.

“Since September 11, 2023, we have sent letters to the former administration, addressing Former Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, Former Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport drs. Rudolph Samuel, and Former Minister of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure and current Member of Parliament Egbert J. Doran.

“From both a good governance and legal premise, the former administration has not provided a response to our letter.

“Our concerns primarily focus on safety issues at various schools:

Oranje Primary School and Sundial School Crosswalks: We highlighted safety concerns regarding crosswalks in the general areas of these schools. The lack of proper infrastructure puts our children at risk. Marie G. De Weever School: On the second floor of the building, there is a missing railing that is large enough for a child to fit through. This poses a serious hazard. We strongly encourage that the rails be replaced immediately, as there is no other quick fix for this issue. MAC: Rev. John A. Gumbs Campus (Betty Estate): They are in urgent need of a pedestrian crossing at this location. Students should be able to cross the road safely without fear of accidents.

“As a nation, we must shift from a reactive approach to a proactive one. The cost of a child’s life is immeasurable, and we cannot afford to wait for tragedy to strike before taking action.

“We Truly care for our fellow youth who are the future of Sint Maarten. Let's help each other help Sint Maarten,” the SYP concluded in its press statement on Tuesday.

Letters sent to the authorities who were in charge in 2023: