Sint Maarten Youth Parliament Holds Successful Interscholastic Debate Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) - The Sint Maarten Youth Parliament opened the third edition of it’s Annual Interscholastic Debate Competition (AIDC) on Saturday 23 October 2021. The theme for this year’s debates is ‘Education’ with the moots centered around issues in Education.

Five secondary schools are participating in this year’s AIDC: Milton Peters College (MPC), Sundial Secondary, St. Dominic High School, Learning Unlimited (LU), and returning champions St. Maarten Academy. As only five schools are participating in this year’s debates, St. Maarten Academy received an automatic bye to the semifinal round.

Two debates were held last Saturday. In Debate 1, ...