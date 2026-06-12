Sint Maarten Youth Sailor Nathan Sheppard to Represent Sint Maarten at 2026 Optimist World Championship in Morocco | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Nathan Sheppard, a 13-year-old sailor from Sint Maarten, will represent Sint Maarten at the 2026 Optimist World Championship, taking place in Tangier, Morocco from June 18-28, 2026.

The Optimist World Championship is the highest level of international competition for youth sailing, bringing together more than 300 of the world's top youth sailors from more than 60 nationalities. The event is organized under the International Optimist Dinghy Association and is widely recognized as a major stepping stone for young sailors pursuing elite international, Olympic, and professional sailing pathways.

Nathan has been sailing and competing in the Optimist class for several years and has built an impressive record through local and regional competition. He is a three-time Sint Maarten National Dinghy Champion in the Optimist class, winner of the Optimist class at the Caribbean Dinghy Championship, and recipient of the Brown Pelican Sports Award for Male Athlete of the Year Under 13.

Nathan will be accompanied to Morocco by his coach, Sam Peeks, who will support him throughout the championship. Together, they are working hard on preparing for the event, focusing on international-level competition, race strategy, and adapting to the demands of a world championship fleet.

Nathan's participation at the World Championship marks an important milestone for youth sailing in Sint Maarten. Competing against the best young sailors in the world will give him valuable international experience, while also helping to inspire the next generation of sailors in Sint Maarten and the wider Caribbean.The Sint Maarten Yacht Club has played an important role in Nathan's sailing development, providing a strong foundation for youth sailing through training, coaching, local racing, and opportunities to compete regionally and internationally. This opportunity reflects not only on Nathan’s own dedication and achievements, but also the continued growth of the club's youth sailing program and its role in developing young athletes who can represent Sint Maarten abroad.

Supporters, family, friends, and the wider community will be able to follow Nathan's journey to Morocco through updates shared by the Sint Maarten Yacht Club. Training updates, travel news, photos, videos, and event highlights will be shared where possible through the club's social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram. The Sint Maarten Yacht Club encourages the community to follow along and support Nathan as he prepares to represent Sint Maarten on the world stage.