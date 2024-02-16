Sint Maarten’s Airport ‘Restoring a Princess’ Series Earns Prestigious NYX Awards for Construction and Tourism" | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - In December 2023, The Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) achieved a notable milestone by winning two NYX awards—one for Construction and another for Tourism. The NYX awards program celebrates outstanding achievements in the creative and marketing industries.

This recognition was earned through the "Restoring of a Princess" video series, showcasing the reconstruction of Princess Juliana International Airport post-Hurricane Irma. The awards include two physical accolades for 2023, bearing the airport's achievements.

The informative series can be seen on the YouTube channel of the airport, as well as on the Facebook and Instagram channels.

On September 6, 2017, Hurricane Irma severely damaged Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten. The "Restoring a Princess" series provides a behind-the-scenes look at the reconstruction, depicting the dedication to restoring the airport's glory from roof to basement. The videos were made by Gary "Gee Money" Euton and Darin "King Vers" Hodge under the assignment of PJIAE who wanted to share the rebuilding steps with its traveling guests through these series.

The reconstruction project is funded by the trust fund designated for St. Maarten's rebuilding, the project is supervised by the World Bank and partially funded by the European Investment Bank.

The completion is scheduled for Q2 2024, with the departure hall already operational since November 15, 2023. In 2022, the airport handled over 50,000 aircraft movements and nearly 1.5 million passenger movements.

The NYX Awards is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and celebrates excellence in the creative and marketing industries. Our categories encompass Advertising & Design, Strategic Communications and Marketing Campaigns, as well as Digital Media, including web, video, and social media. Spanning the spectrum from boutique studios to industry giants, NYX Awards warmly welcomes entries from agencies of all sizes. Our mission is simple: to recognize and honor the brilliance that lies at the heart of the creative and marketing industries.

Since its inception in 2018, the NYX Awards has attracted thousands of entries from over 60 countries, making it a truly global competition. We believe that brilliance knows no bounds, and our platform is designed to reflect this belief. Whether you're a visionary ad agency rewriting the rules of brand storytelling, a design and print studio crafting visual masterpieces, a strategic communications powerhouse shaping narratives, or a digital media virtuoso redefining online engagement, the NYX Awards is your stage to shine.

Join us in this celebration of innovation, where the brightest minds in the creative and marketing sectors come together to inspire, learn, and set new standards of excellence.