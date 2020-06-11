Sint Maarten’s Prime Minister Jacobs profiled in Indian publication ‘When Women Lead, The Virus Loses’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – MiD-DAY.com is a publication out of Mumbai, India, that is a part of Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) – described as India’s leading media and communications group with its interests spanning across Print, Mobile and Online that covers all of India as its footprint – and is arguably amongst one of the largest media conglomerates in India.

On June 9, 2020, a story under the title, “When Women Lead, The Virus Loses,” ‘What do Taiwan, New Zealand, Iceland, Finland, Germany, and Kerala have in common? Low COVID-19 death rates and women in charge.’ The story written by C.Y. Gopinath, featured Sint Maarten’s Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and her performance during the COVID-19 pandemic when she hit the ground running in closing the country down to prevent a serious impact of the coronavirus on the country back in March 2020.

The publication is considered India’s most engaging local newspaper, MiD-DAY. It covers local news, career guidance, dream homes, and looks at what is on in the city or best of Bollywood gossip, MiD-DAY’s sections also offer readers staple news and amusers like comics and crosswords.

The company also has an established presence in the multimedia space, with its web version, www.mid-day.com with presently over 23 million-page views per month as well as MiD-DAY news feeds on cell phones.

The story also includes Sint Maarten up there with six other countries, namely, Taiwan, New Zealand, Iceland, Finland, Norway, and Germany that acted swiftly and decisively in taking action which resulted in keeping their death rates down.

The story makes reference to the fact that all six countries are led by women: Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen; New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden; Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir; Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, only 34; Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg; and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31979:sint-maarten’s-prime-minister-jacobs-profiled-in-indian-publication-‘when-women-lead,-the-virus-loses’&Itemid=450