Sister Marie Laurence Primary School Attends NCEA Conference 2025 and Fosters Collaboration | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Sister Marie Laurence Primary School (SML school) recently attended the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA) Conference 2025 held in Florida. The NCEA Conference is one of the largest gatherings of private-education professionals

in the United States. Held annually, it brings together Catholic and other religious educators and leaders from across the U.S., Canada, and other countries to exchange ideas, showcase cutting-edge research, and explore the latest technologies in education.

This year’s theme was “Be The Light”, emphasizing the collective responsibility to illuminate pathways for students, families, and communities.

The conference featured dynamic keynote speeches, provided an invaluable opportunity for the SML team to engage in a variety of professional learning sessions, and offered great opportunities for networking and collaboration.

During the multi-day conference, representatives of the SML school attended several insightful breakout sessions, gaining new perspectives and ideas to enhance their educational programs. These sessions covered a large range of topics, including modern teaching

techniques, inclusive education, student engagement strategies, teacher development, and the integration of technology in the classroom. “AI was really the "hot topic" at the conference, with many sessions geared towards the growing role of Artificial Intelligence

in education." said Tanja Frederiks, Project Manager at the Foundation Catholic Education Sint Maarten. "AI is moving at a rapid pace, and it's crucial for educators to stay informed about its developments and to stay abreast of these emerging technologies

which can enhance student engagement and understanding, support personalized and efficient learning and benefit the teachers in numerous ways. The integration of AI in classrooms, however, also presents challenges, including on the levels of academic integrity,

and the development of critical thinking skills and creativity. So it definitely requires a comprehensive approach so that schools can harness AI's full potential whilst also addressing the associated challenges and risks".

In addition to the conference, Sister Marie Laurence Primary School visited Lacoochee Elementary School to foster collaboration between the two education institutions. This visit aimed to share best practices, exchange ideas, and build a lasting partnership

that will benefit both schools. The educators from both schools engaged in productive discussions, focusing on ways to improve student outcomes and create a more enriching learning environment.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to attend the NCEA Conference and to visit Lacoochee Elementary School," said Amaris Slac, School Manager of the Sister Marie Laurence Primary School. "The insights gained from the breakout sessions and our collaboration

with Lacoochee Elementary School will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of our educational programs at SML." The school looks forward to implementing insights gained from the conference and further developing this cross-school collaboration

throughout the upcoming academic year.

This educational trip was generously funded through the Rotary Global Grant for the Exceptional School - Sister Marie Laurence, a Rotary-based grant supported by the local Rotary Club of Sint Maarten and international sponsor club Rotary Club Huizen-Gooimeer,

as well as 9 other participating Rotary Clubs based in Holland, Germany, Belgium, Canada and the United States. The invaluable support and commitment of the Saint Leo’s University, with which the Sister Marie Laurence Primary School has an ongoing collaborative agreement, was also instrumental for the success of this educational trip.