Sixteen recruits graduate from Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard training | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - After a year of intensive training, sixteen Coast Guard recruits proudly received their diplomas on Friday, September 12th.

The certificates were presented by Mr. Walter Hansen, Director of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, and Mrs. Alpha Falbru, Director of the Law Enforcement and Security Training Institute (ORV).

The newly minted Coast Guard members are now fully qualified and will soon take up their posts across Sint Maarten, Aruba, and Curacao, ready to protect and serve the countries.

The journey began in August 2024, when twenty recruits entered the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard Crew Member Training (JBK). Their training started with a demanding four-week program called “Samen Sterk” (“Stronger Together”), followed by courses in maritime law, seamanship, firearms, and boarding procedures, equipping them to serve as both skilled sailors and law-enforcement officers.

During the graduation ceremony at Naval Base Parera in Curacao, speeches were delivered by Director Hansen, ORV Director Falbru, and Mr. Reinita, head of Initial Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard Training, celebrating the graduate’s dedication and perseverance.

After months of hard work and preparation, sixteen recruits emerged as fully qualified Coast Guard members, ready to safeguard the region’s waters and communities.

Alpha Falbru, Directrice van het Opleidingsinstituut Rechtshandhaving en Veiligheidszorg (ORV)

Directeur Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied, Walter Hansen

Reinita Hoofd Initiele Opleiding (HIO)