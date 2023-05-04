Sjamira Roseburg joins URSM for a better St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Lawyer Sjamira Roseburg has decided to become a political candidate for the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM). On Thursday evening, Roseburg issued the following press statement announcing her candidacy with the URSM for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“For the past five years I have committed myself to reaching the people of Sint Maarten through social media to inform them about their legal rights, obligations, and other topics that concern our community. These past five years have been a genuine effort of mine to ensure all our people are justly represented.

“Because of my work in the field and my own experiences, I feel that I can no longer stand on the sidelines. I believe that you cannot effectively achieve all goals from the outside.

“I am one of you. My roots lay in Sint Maarten. My main focus is to tackle the bottlenecks within our community by creating legislation. For this reason, I am standing with the URSM party in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“I have heard the cry from our community several times from different angles. I have experienced the shortcomings that we face on Sint Maarten on a daily basis. Therefore, I want to serve as a lawmaker.

“I aim to empower the community because, after all, knowledge empowers you. And that is KEY! This will ensure that YOU, too, will make the right choices for your future and the future of our youth.

“Follow me on this journey to the parliament and let me be your representative in the fields such as education, justice, entrepreneurship/business. Surely, I can't do this alone, so let's do this together!

“I am ready to serve you, and I want to serve as your voice of the community, your voice in parliament. Therefore, please let me know what your concerns are.

“I do not stand for empty promises or fakeness. I will present a step-by-step plan in which the ongoing challenges are approached, and the solution will be found in the legislation to be drawn up as a parliamentarian.

“As a lawyer, I am known in the field as a no-nonsense individual who keeps it real. This same mentality can be expected of me in parliament. I am accessible and approachable. You can support me, contact me or follow me on this journey through social media and or email.

“I have no doubt together under the leadership of URSM with Dr. Luc Mercelina we will ensure St. Maarten returns to better days ahead,” Roseburg said in her Thursday evening press statement.

To follow Roseburg, you can check out her Facebook/ Instagram: Sjamira Roseburg pages or contact her directly via the following email address: roseburg.ursm@gmail.com