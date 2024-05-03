SJIS Calls Upon Community to Support Foster Care | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS) is excited to announce its upcoming Foster Parent and Mentor Recruitment Drive, scheduled to take place at the Government Administration Building on Wednesday, May 8th, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Ms. Concincion the foster care coordinator mentioned that at SJIS, they believe in the power of community and the importance of providing a nurturing environment for all children. As they celebrate National Foster Care Day on May 7th with an official opening at the cultural center, SJIS continues to celebrate the entire month of May with fun and educational activities, as they underscore their commitment to unlocking the talents and dreams of every child in their care while promoting equity and inclusivity.

Join Us in Making a Difference

The Foster Parent and Mentors Recruitment Drive presents an unique opportunity for individuals in our community to make a lasting impact on the lives of children in foster care, by signing up to become a Foster parent, a volunteer or a mentor. Volunteers can play a vital role in providing support, guidance, and stability to children who need it most.

Why Foster Care Matters

Foster care plays a crucial role in our community by providing a safe and loving environment for children who have experienced adversity or trauma. By opening your hearts and homes to these children, foster care parents offer hope, healing, and a sense of belonging that can transform lives.

Promoting Equity and Inclusivity

Ms. Concincion emphasizes that Equity is at the heart of our foster care mission. We recognize the unique needs and experiences of each child in our care and strive to ensure that they have equal opportunities to thrive. By promoting equity and inclusivity, we strive to create a more just and compassionate society where every child has the chance to reach their full potential.

Get Involved Today

We invite community members to join us at the Government Administration Building on Wednesday May 8th, from 9am to 4pm to learn more about becoming a foster parent or a mentor. Whether you are interested in volunteering your time, or opening your home to a child in need, your support can make a world of a difference.

Together, We Can Make a Difference!

At SJIS, we believe that every child deserves to thrive in a supportive and loving environment. Join us in our mission to empower potential and create brighter futures for children in foster care.

For more information about the Foster Parent and Mentor Recruitment Drive or how to get involved, please contact the foster care Coordinator Meredith Concincion at fostercare@sjis-sxm.org or call 1-721-526-4310.