SJIS continues awareness campaign, foster parent’s registration, and food drive | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The management, staff, and volunteers of Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS) gathered at Carrefour Cole Bay and Market Garden recently to give out information about foster care on St. Maarten, registering people interested in becoming foster parents, and collecting non-perishable items for the foster homes.

SJIS’ month-long foster care awareness activities under the banner “Be The Village, Foster A Child”, are going well, according to Meredith Concincion of the foundation, who reiterated the call to people interested in becoming foster parents to sign up.

“There are many ways you can be part of fostering children; it is not limited to taking a child into your home,” explained the veteran SJIS Foster Care Coordinator. Mentoring a child provides much flexibility to anyone who wants to make that personal impact in a child’s life.

Alternatively, contributions to school fees, school material, clothing, or extracurricular activities, such as dance, steelpan, track-and-field, etc., are also ways foster children can be supported.

SJIS will continue to visit supermarkets for the remainder of the month. This Saturday, May 21, look out for the SIJS crew in light blue T-shirts at the entrance of Cost U Less and Carrefour on Bush Road and Sunny Food on A.Th. Illidge Road from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Reach out to learn more about becoming part of a child’s life.