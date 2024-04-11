SJIS Expresses Gratitude to Community Partners Following Successful Foster Care Drive | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In the spirit of the upcoming Foster Care Month's theme of "Enhancing Equity in Foster Care," the Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS) extends heartfelt gratitude to the community partners who generously supported the recent foster care drive. This demonstration of community support underscores the collective commitment to ensuring the well-being and protection of minors in foster care.

Hosted at Carre Four and Market Garden, the foster care drive saw an outpouring of support from community members who donated essential resources and supplies to benefit children and families in need Carre Four and Market Garden graciously provided a venue for the drive, serving as a central hub for community engagement and support.

"We are incredibly grateful to the community members who participated in the foster care drive," said Ms. Meredith Concincion, Foster Care & Project Coordinator at SJIS. "Their generosity and compassion have made a meaningful difference in the lives of children in foster care, demonstrating the power of community support in creating positive change."

The success of the foster care drive highlights the importance of collaboration and collective action in promoting equity and inclusion within the foster care system. By coming together as a community, we can ensure that every child has access to the resources and support they need to thrive.

As Foster Care Month approaches, SJIS encourages community members and businesses to remain engaged and committed to supporting foster care initiatives. Whether through donations, volunteerism, or advocacy, every contribution makes a difference in the lives of children and families in foster care.

For more information about upcoming Foster Care Month events or to learn how you can get involved, please visit www.sjis-sxm.org or contact Ms. Meredith Concincion at fostercare@sjis-sxm.org or 1721-5264310.

About Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS): The Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS) is dedicated to ensuring the well-being and protection of minors in foster care. Through its programs and initiatives, SJIS strives to create a supportive and equitable environment for children and families involved in the foster care system.