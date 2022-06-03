SJIS Foster Care Month of events concludes with festive Walk | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Saturday, May 28th, 2022, children, parents, volunteers, staff and well-wishers, took to the streets of Philipsburg to mark the end of the month-long campaign “Be The Village, Foster A Child,” according to a Friday press statement from the Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS).

“Opening the walk, was Youmay Dormoy’s Generation New Status drum band, creating a festive ambience customary of a Caribbean gathering and certainly justified for the conclusion of a successful event.

“Courtesy of Rudy’s Performing Arts Dance & Expressions, spectators were treated to a Dance Flash Mob, while Rotary Club Sunrise served ...