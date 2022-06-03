SJIS Foster Care Month of events concludes with festive Walk | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Saturday, May 28th, 2022, children, parents, volunteers, staff and well-wishers, took to the streets of Philipsburg to mark the end of the month-long campaign “Be The Village, Foster A Child,” according to a Friday press statement from the Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS).
“Opening the walk, was Youmay Dormoy’s Generation New Status drum band, creating a festive ambience customary of a Caribbean gathering and certainly justified for the conclusion of a successful event.
“Courtesy of Rudy’s Performing Arts Dance & Expressions, spectators were treated to a Dance Flash Mob, while Rotary Club Sunrise served ...
To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40549-hurricane-pass-application-process-reminder-as-deadline-of-june-17-approaches.html
Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=43988:sjis-foster-care-month-of-events-concludes-with-festive-walk&Itemid=450
View comments
Hide comments