SJIS Foster Care Recruitment and Food Drive | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The month of May is Foster Care Awareness month. Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS) would like to encourage the general public to join hands in supporting the activities that are being planned by the Foster Families Central to make these events a success.

SJIS has partnered with local supermarkets to kick off their Supermarket Drive every 1st Saturday of the month. This drive calls for financial or donations in kind to enable us to execute our planned activities for the foster care awareness month in May successfully.

The first supermarket drive kick-off took place on March 2, 2024. SJIS would like to thank the general public for their tremendous support. Their contribution enables us to start with the implementation of our campaign.

The next Supermarket Drive will take place on Saturday April 6, 2024. We can be found at Carrefour Bush Road and Market Garden in Simpson bay from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

For more information and to get involved, contact Ms. Meredith Concincion, Foster Care & Project Coordinator, at 1721-5264310 or via email at fostercare@sjis-sxm.org