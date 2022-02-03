SKOS Virtual Conference set for Feb.10 & 11 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten is hosting its 2021/2022 SKOS virtual Conference titled “Building Relationships between Educators and Students” on February 10th and 11th 2022, according to a press release from the foundation.

Educators will have access to various Masterclasses and Key Notes that offer personal development trajectories. During the sessions, the participants will delve into the relationship between the mind and the sense, and to get insight as to how they (the educators) experience certain situations and the significance of this.

The objective of this conference is to support educators in their quest to not only help the students develop academically but very importantly to cultivate the skills (of both themselves as well as their students) to build positive relationships and navigate social circumstances.

Via the various topics addressed during the conference, the educators will learn amongst others the How, When and Why to connect to their students – which is the premise of pedagogical tact. Participants will explore which issues will arise (or in some cases continue) if the three basic psychological needs (relationship, autonomy, and competence) are not met.

The goal is to strengthen the awareness of the importance of the student-centered approach. Educators, who are open and available for contact, can help build a high-quality relationship with their students which will result in much more conducive working and/or learning environments for all.

This conference is being facilitated by Centrum Pedagogisch Contact, an organization of which its founders and experts have collaborated with Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten for many years pertaining to various education-related topics. In a bid to share the knowledge with others outside of the SKOS organization, and with the aim to help improve the educational experience also at other schools and organizations on the Dutch side of the island, other educational organizations will be joining SKOS.

These include Milton Peters College/Sundial, the Methodist Agogic Center, the Christian Hillside School, the National Institute of Arts, the National Institute for Professional Advancement, Stichting Ervaringsgericht Onderwijs, and Dr. J. Enterprises.

The conference is being funded by UNESCO Sint Maarten, and Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten would like to express its sincere gratitude for the assistance of UNESCO Sint Maarten in helping to realize this conference.