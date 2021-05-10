SMAF hosts swim camp in preparation of FINA World Aquatics Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Aquatic Federation (SMAF) in collaboration with FINA World Aquatics Day launched an island wide swim training camp on Friday May 7th, at the Carib Swim Pool in Cole Bay.

The camp will be providing training for approximately 40 of our island’s best swimmers who are registered among the three SMAF teams. The SMAF Teams are: The Carib Swim Team, The St. Maarten Dolphin Swim Club and the St. Maarten Super Slash Swim Team.

This event is the first of its kind for SMAF and will cater for children and teens ...