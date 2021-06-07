Small Island Soca Cruise to depart from St. Maarten in November 2022 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Another economic booster for St. Maarten came on-line with the announcement that the Small Island Soca Cruise (SISC) will depart from St. Maarten on November 13, 2022 and return on November 18, 2022.

The Small Island Soca Cruise will take place on board the brand-new Virgin Voyager’s cruise ship ‘Scarlet Lady’, a cruise ship that can accommodate 2,770 passengers and 1,160 crew.

The SISC is a six day/five-night non-stop and all-inclusive carnival experience, calling on five ports with no less than seven on-shore parties. Over fifty acts and artists will entertain the revelers on board the ship and on-islands. Ports of call will be St. Maarten, Antigua, Dominica, St. Kitts and Tortola.

Indications are that cruisers will arrive two to three days prior departure and will stay two to three days after the cruise which will result in another source of revenue for the island. The on-land parties are not restricted to cruisers only.

Reservations can be made on-line at www.smallislandsocacruise.com and locally at Maduro Travel, the official travel partner of the SISC (payment plan possible). Revelers from abroad can also make their reservations for flights, accommodation, transfers and excursions at Maduro travel via travel@maduro-sxm.com .