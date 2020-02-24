SMART 2020 to be hosted by Secrets Saint Martin Resort & Spa | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – This year’s Saint Martin / Sint Maarten Annual Trade Show (SMART) will be hosted at the new Secrets Saint Martin Resort & Spa in Anse Marcel on May 19th – 21st.

This was officially announced on February 26th by Secrets Saint Martin Resort & Spa in conjunction with the four SMART partners L ’Association des Hoteliers de Saint Martin, l’ Office de Tourisme de Saint Martin, the Sint Maarten Tourist Bureau and the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA).

The partners are excited to host the event at the brand new Resort located on the French side at the beautiful beach of Anse Marcel. In addition to hosting the two-day tradeshow, Secrets will be the venue of the opening event on May 19th. SMART will consist of business appointments, network events, workshops and excursions. Like last year, a spectacular closing event will end SMART 2020 on May 21st.

SMART is the largest travel platform and the most well-known tradeshow of the Northeastern Caribbean. It is the platform for major stakeholders and key decision makers of the travel industry in the region. Last year’s SMART hosted representatives from Anguilla, Antigua, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bonaire, Canada, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, France, Guadeloupe, Italy, Montserrat, the Netherlands, Panama, Puerto-Rico, Saba, St. Barths, St. Eustatius, St. Martin, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Digital booking for rooms at Secrets can be done at www.Shta.com/smart. Registration for Early Birds starts today! Email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call us at +1-721-542-0108! Event information will be continuously updated at www.shta.com/smart and www.facebook.com/SMARTTradeshow.

