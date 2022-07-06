SMBBFA congratulates athletes Toledo, Browne, and Philips | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MAHO) - The St. Maarten Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (SMBBFA) was well represented at the "Inter-Island Bodybuilding Fitness & Physique Championship, organized by the Bodybuilding & Fitness Association of Saint Martin (BFASM), held over the weekend at Maho Casino Royale, the SMBBFA said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The Federation would like to congratulate all eight athletes on their expressions of poise and potential in the various divisions. We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of Ms. Sherrezade Toledo that took first place in the fitness open competition.

Mr. Burnargis Browne, who placed 2nd and Mr. Kevon Phillips, who placed 4th in the Male Physique Tall Class division, respectively. The hard work displayed by the athletes during the last couple of months has been truly commendable, especially during these times when uncertainties continue to be a great concern.

The Federation would also like to thank our coaches and sports professionals for their invaluable guidance to the athletes. A special thank you to various gym houses who assisted and made it possible for the athletes to compete during these financially trying times e.g.: Belair Fitness Center for their continuous support over the years in donating complimentary membership to five athletes.

Not forgetting PowerHouse Gym, Fire Fit Gym, Juliette Gym and Incredible Fitness and More in assisting with all that needed. Finally, the Federation would like to express sincere appreciation to Mr. Francois Carty, President of the BFASM, and his team for the opportunity to be part of what was considered a well-organized competition.

SMBBFF athlete Ms. Toledo IFBB Pro-Elite and Mr. Browne Men’s Physique 2nd Place with coaches.

Dutch -side winning athletes with head coach Mukhi receiving Belair certificates on behalf of the Athletes.