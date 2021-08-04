SMBBFF congratulates athletes. Browne and Chumney claims 2nd and 3rd place | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St. Maarten Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (SMBBFF) was well represented at the “Inter-Island Bodybuilding Fitness & Physique Championship, organized by the Bodybuilding & Fitness Association of Saint Martin (BFASM), held over the weekend, the SMBBFF said in a media statement on Wednesday.

The Federation would like to congratulate all nine athletes on their expressions of poise and potential in the various divisions. We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of Mr. Burnargis Browne, who placed 2nd, and Mr. Elton Chumney, who placed 3rd in the Male Physique Tall Class divisions, respectively.

The hard work displayed by the athletes during the last couple of months has been truly commendable, especially during these times when the pandemic and its uncertainties continue to be a greater concern. The Federation would also like to thank our coaches and sports professionals for their invaluable guidance to the athletes.

A special thank you to various sponsors who assisted and made it possible for the athletes to compete during these financially trying times. Finally, the Federation would like to express sincere appreciation to Mr. Francois Carty, President of the BFASM, and his team for the opportunity to be part of what was considered a well-organized competition.