SMBSF Sets Meeting to Develop Strategic Plan | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Baseball and Softball Federation (SMBSF) is excited to extend a warm invitation to your esteemed organization for a pivotal meeting aimed at shaping the strategic trajectory for our sports community.

Purpose: Discuss and Develop SMBSF Strategic Plan of Action 2024-2028 using SWOT Analysis. This event will be held on Saturday, January 20th, 2024. This meeting will be held at Rupert Maynard community center from 9am to 12pm.

The meeting will focus on conducting a SWOT analysis, examining the internal and external forces affecting our sports area. Through collaborative brainstorming, the goal is to outline strategies for leveraging strengths, addressing weaknesses, capitalizing on opportunities, and mitigating threats to ensure a successful trajectory for our federation.

To ensure effective participation and engagement, we have kindly invited organizations and associations to designate two representatives to attend this informational meeting.

Organization's participation will significantly contribute to the formulation of a robust strategic plan that aligns with our collective vision for the growth and advancement of baseball and softball in Sint Maarten.

Interested in participants feel free to contact us via email: info@sxmbsf.org to attend.

“Effective teamwork begins and ends with communication, if we don’t communicate, we certainly can’t get much done and if we don’t communicate authentically, what we get done is less effective.”