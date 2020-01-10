SMCP CONGRATULATES WINNING PARTIES | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Sint Maarten Christian Party (SMCP) would like to thank the voters of Sint Maarten for going out and exercising their democratic right and voting in the next parliament.

The election took place peacefully and orderly. As we know, the ballot is the way the people speak and certainly the people have spoken today. SMCP certainly respects the voice and the decision of the people.

For this reason, SMCP would like to congratulate all the winning parties, the NA, UPP, USP, PFP and the UD. Also congratulations to the elected parliamentarians. SMCP wishes you much success.

The people have put their confidence in you, therefore we expect you and your parties to represent all of the people and to put politics and self aside in the interest of the people of Sint Maarten.

We are proud of the hard work we did in Parliament and in Government, to serve the people of Sint Maarten. We hope and pray that the new coalition and opposition will put aside their differences and work together in the interest of Sint Maarten and its people. Country over Self!

SMCP would like to thank all of the supporters who believed in the vision and principles of the party, especially those who casted their vote in its favor which allowed the party to represent the people of Sint Maarten in various functions in the Leona Romeo-Marlin Cabinet. Unfortunately, in this election we did not get all the votes required to obtain a seat in Parliament, but we will continue to work on your behalf and represent you from outside Parliament.

In closing, I would like to thank the people of Sint Maarten on behalf of the President of SMCP, Jacqueline Godet, the former Member of Parliament, Claude “Chacho” Peterson, the former Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary, Michael Somersall, and myself as Leader of SMCP, Member of Parliament and former Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport. Thank you also from our candidates and our members. Thank you for allowing us to serve you for a change.

May God bless our elected Parliamentarians and may God bless Sint Maarten the country that we all love.

