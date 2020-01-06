SMCP Somersall proposes a Floating Solar Panel Park for the Salt Pond to Lower Energy Costs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – In the battle to reduce the cost of living in Sint Maarten, one of the key components to tackle is the much-debated fuel clause, Sint Maarten Christian Party (SMCP) candidate Michael Somersall said in a press statement on Monday.

“It is no secret that the cost of living on St. Maarten is amongst the highest in the region. Various studies have been conducted and the 2017 Statistical Yearbook highlighted the Sint Maarten household expenditures per category. The highest expenses which our citizens have are housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels. Which makes a combined total of 37.4% of our total expenses.

“In the Energy Transition Initiative report, issued in September 2015 by NREL, an energy snapshot of our country was taken. It highlighted that 18% of our Gross Domestic Product was spent on fuels and imports. That total amounted to $162 million dollars. The report also highlighted that the goal to transition to renewable energy sources for country St. Maarten was 35% by 2016, 80% by 2020 and 100% heavy fuel free by 2025. Yet to date, country Sint Maarten is still at 0% and it give the impression that there is no intention to follow through on that initiative.

“The Council of Ministers approved the National Energy Policy (NEP) in 2014 outlining the importance and benefits renewable energy will have for our country and people. Michael O. Somersall; candidate #3 of the St. Maarten Christian Party proposes that Government mandates GEBE to execute the 2014 National Energy Policy and give the people the much-needed relief they so desperately need and deserve. “

In an invited comment, Somersall stated; “We have come a long way with technology, so the installation of a floating solar park in the Great Salt pond is the solution. I had meetings with the World Sustainable Fund in the Netherlands and a draft assessment and cost calculations have been done. With political will, we can accomplish the installation of a 60-megawatt park to provide 16,000 homes with electricity.

“This is just one piece of the puzzle. Let us look at our country’s eyesore which is our sanitary landfill, commonly known as the dump. The dump can also become a source of renewable energy. If we cover that dump and install gas collection wells, we can extract its methane gas and put it to good use by turning it into energy. At that point we kill to birds with one stone.

“We solve the dump issue that has been affecting the health of so many people, especially the children playing baseball on pond island and create yet another source of renewable energy. Combining those two natural sources of energy makes getting rid of the fuel clause achievable.”

Somersall said, he did the research, spoke to experts and visited various sites so that when talking about the issues, he would be able to propose solutions. He said as a member of parliament you owe it to the people to do your homework and be well prepared before questioning ministers. That is the only way, we can bring about change.

Michael O. Somersall has passionately worked these past 17 months in the capacity of Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten in The Hague, the Netherlands, together with a dedicated team at the Cabinet.

Though no longer in his political capacity, Somersall has vowed to continue his works and goals for the betterment of his beloved country. Therefore; Michael O. Somersall is vying for a seat in the upcoming parliamentary elections on January 9th, 2020.

