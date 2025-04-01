SMDF and 4C Launch ‘Let’s ACT’ Program to Strengthen Local Arts Community | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Let’s ACT Program, funded by the Fonds voor Cultuurparticipatie (FCP), will soon boost the arts and cultural sectors of St. Maarten.

Executed by the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and Foresee Foundation (4CF), in collaboration with CEDE ARUBA as general program coordinator and implementor for the Aruba component, the program will support local artists and increase access to arts and cultural activities across both St. Maarten and Aruba.

Residents across both islands will have access to free activities, including pottery, ceramics, upcycling, drama, dance, singing, theatre, and historical storytelling, all facilitated by local artists and cultural organizations.

“We’re proud to support the Let’s ACT Program, which helps make the arts more accessible and gives local creatives the tools to grow,” said Barbara de Greef, Director of Fonds voor Cultuurparticipatie, via video message to attendees. “This initiative will have a lasting impact on the cultural landscape of St. Maarten and Aruba.”

Through the program, nine local organizations will receive funding to bring these activities to life. Their activities are expected to begin in April 2025 and will continue until the program ends in September 2026.

In addition to providing free access to cultural experiences, the program will offer crucial support for creatives through the formalization of two existing local platforms: the Creative Guild and Let’s Talk Art. These platforms will be further developed with the program's support and aim to unify and strengthen the local creative community.

The program will also build the capacity of local artists and cultural organizations by offering training and mentorship.

“At Foresee, we’re passionate about giving local creatives the tools they need to grow, make an impact, and connect with their community,” said Jose Sommers, General Director of Foresee Foundation. “This program is about more than just skills – it’s about helping artists strengthen their craft and inspire meaningful change in St. Maarten’s cultural landscape.”

The Let’s ACT program was shaped by a May 2024 survey, where over 50 organizations on St. Maarten and Aruba shared their needs, challenges, and aspirations. “We’re deeply grateful for their responses, and the program was created based on their input,” said Makhicia Brooks, Managing Director of SMDF.

“Let's ACT taps into the power of arts and culture to spark social change, bring the community together, and offer people the opportunity to engage with and experience St. Maarten’s vibrant cultural and artistic landscape.”

The Let’s ACT Program, funded by the Fonds voor Cultuurparticipatie (FCP), is a collaborative initiative between the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), Foresee Foundation, and CEDE ARUBA as program coordinator. Let’s ACT was designed to expand public access to the arts, support local creatives, and build a sustainable cultural and artistic infrastructure. For more information about the Let’s ACT Program, please visit www.letsact.online