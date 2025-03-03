SMDF Launches Youth Initiative: Young Minds, Big Ideas | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Young people in St. Maarten will soon have more opportunities to gain practical experience, develop new skills, and take the lead in their communities through St. Maarten Development Funds (SMDF’s) latest initiative: Young Minds, Big Ideas.

With opportunities to volunteer abroad, lead local projects, and gain career-focused experience through job shadowing, the program is designed to boost employability while creating tangible impacts in the community.

The first initiative, launched on Saturday, March 1, 2025, is already underway at the White & Yellow Cross Senior Citizens’ Kitchen Garden. Led by young people with SMDF’s support, the project will transform the space into a bush tea and vegetable garden over the next 12 months. Alongside growing fresh produce, the project’s young leaders are introducing sustainable features, including an accessible raised garden bed, a hydroponic system for leafy greens, and an irrigation system to make gardening easier for elderly residents.

Funded by the European Commission through the European Solidarity Corps (ESC) - a program that supports cross-border volunteering in Europe and youth-led local initiatives - Young Minds, Big Ideas also covers local coaches who will guide participants throughout the initiative.

Josiah Halley of Arrowroot Farms will serve as the agricultural coach for the young participants. In this role, he will guide them through farming techniques and sustainable agriculture, helping them apply what they learn throughout the process. Meanwhile, Shanica Romney will assist in building their resumes and exploring career opportunities, ensuring they can use their skills in the future.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with these young people. The benefits for our seniors will be significant, not only through access to fresh produce but also through meaningful interactions with a new generation eager to learn from one another,” said Bregje Boetekees of the White & Yellow Cross.

While Young Minds, Big Ideas is deeply rooted in local engagement, its vision extends beyond St. Maarten. In January 2025, SMDF received official accreditation as a Lead Organization, making it the only organization on the island authorized to send young people abroad for volunteering opportunities within the European Solidarity Corps program. Plans are already underway to send the first four volunteers to Europe in late 2025. Young people interested in these opportunities are encouraged to contact SMDF, while youth organizations looking to support and mentor participants are invited to collaborate in preparing them for this experience.

"Our goal is to create a platform where young people, regardless of their interests, can find opportunities that open doors for them—whether through volunteering abroad, participating in youth exchanges, or exploring cultural programs. Over the next five years, we are committed to building a hub that offers something for everyone," said Makhicia Brooks, Managing Director at SMDF.

The next application deadline for European Solidarity Corps - Solidarity Projects is May 7, 2025. Youth organizations interested in launching youth-led initiatives, as well as young individuals eager to explore opportunities abroad, are encouraged to contact SMDF for guidance and support. For more information, reach out via info@smdf.sx to learn how you can get involved.

About Young Minds, Big Ideas

Young Minds, Big Ideas (YMBI) is an initiative by the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for young people. Whether through volunteering abroad, engaging in local community projects, or gaining job experience through internships and study visits, YMBI empowers youth to explore new pathways for growth. The program is designed for young people aged 18-30, with current opportunities funded by the European Commission through the European Solidarity Corps.

Ms. Bregje Boetekees and Ms. Laurencia Marlin (White and Yellow Cross), Ms. Sabine Smith (St. Maarten Development Fund), Mr. Josiah Halley (Arrowroot Farms), Ms. Shanica Romney (Youth Coach), and six members of Young Minds, Big Ideas.