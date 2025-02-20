SMFC Farmers Market – Challenges allow you to grow. Visit us on Saturday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) - Gratitude is always a must to everyone that continues to support SMFC’s Farmers Market at the St Peters Rupert Maynard Community Youth Center.

There are no words that can describe the appreciation we have for those that show support and respect the mission we fight for towards making food security and its byproducts a reality for country St Maarten.

SMFC invites the general public to come out this Saturday February 22, 2025, for another blessed day to get their hands on quality produce, products and some positive community engagement at the Farmers Market.

As we continue to enhance the experience of the marketplace based on feedback from the community, we’re also working on the continuous increase of Produce Product production to ensure its continuous sustainability.

Over the past 3 months, in collaboration with our regional farming partners, we were able to produce over 3000kg (6000lbs) of healthy quality food grown directly for community consumer consumption at a reduction of retail cost.

These crops ranged in a variety of season peppers, cucumbers, carrots and pumpkin. Additional crops that are slowly being added to the marketplace based on their increase in production are eggplant, yams, cherry tomatoes (red & yellow) and bell peppers.

With growth there are also losses. Over the past 3 months we also encountered tremendous losses of over 1000+ kg (2000+ lbs) of cucumbers due to the low demand with the first inception of production.

Our first project of cucumbers were not widely accepted by the larger retail market based on the fact that the same variety we started to grow was being discarded by retailers because the quality and shelf life was below their consumer standard. The sad part about this is, they will still take it if they have no other choice, which passes on the losses directly to their consumers.

The good part about all this was the cucumber we selected from the start was accepted by the direct community consumer and this allowed us to access and research the market to challenge the supply and demand, resulting in the same cucumber variety now being accepted by some retailers based on its quality, consumer acceptance and sustainability.

The challenge we now face is that we have discarded the old variety to introduce the new one to reduce losses, resulting in a slight decrease in production of cucumbers over the next 2 weeks before capacity improves. With every challenge there is growth, we must embrace the challenges to be able to grow. So, we have now also added back a limited capacity of the first variety to offer both to consumers.

With limited capacity and resources, SMFC will continue to stay steadfast on the mission with determination and will power to see healthier quality food reach our community members at an affordable cost.

This Saturday the Farmers Market will offer once again a wide variety of produce and products from the dedicated community, farmers and product developers.

The variety of items available this weekend will be fresh cold press juices, banana bread, baked pumpkin Johnny cakes with chickpeas, veggie soup, honey, coconut oil, castor oil, fresh eggs, plants, gardening materials and locally made natural soaps, skin body care products.



Fresh Produce available this week from our local and regional farmers will be season peppers, sweet peppers, cherry tomatoes (red & yellow), avocado, plantain, carrots, pumpkin, cucumbers, sweet potato, papaya, pineapple lettuce, salad mix, callaloo, tyarblad, basil, mint, lemon grass, big leaf thyme, curry leaves, bay leaf, celery and parsley.

The Farmers Market begins at 9 am until 2pm, so we encourage community members to come out early as 9am to get their first picks.

SMFC once again would like to thank the general public for supporting the Farmers Market. Your support continues to demonstrate the need for positive community development, engagement and agricultural product sustainability. See you on Saturday February 22, 2025, from 9am to 2 pm, at the Rupert Maynard Community Center, St Peters.

About St Maarten Farmers Cooperative (SMFC):

The St Maarten Farmers Cooperative (SMFC), a proactive committee of ECO St Maarten Agricultural Research and Development Center Foundation is a collective of local farmers and skillful community member dedicated to enhancing the production and distribution of agricultural products on the island. By pooling resources and expertise, the SMFC aims to promote sustainable farming practices, support local economies and provide the community with fresh high-quality produce and agro-processed products as we Thrive for the Balance of life together.

For more information on SMFC follows us on FB or feel free to send us an email at sxmfarmers@gmail.com