SMILE Launches Event App | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Sint Maarten Innovation Initiatives Industries Link-Up event (SMILE) launched its SMILE Event App for its 3rd Edition this 25th/26th of March. The freely downloadable Application provides visitors all the information that is needed for the upcoming business and NGO Event.

The use of the SMILE App is seen as befitting to the three key themes of SMILE: innovation, sustainability and networking. The app gives an overview of visiting companies and NGO’s coming to the event, keynote speakers and workshops that are being held. In addition, the organizers hope to reduce paper waste as connecting can be done online. SMILE attendees will receive a link to register for the app.

The SMILE Event App allows domestic and foreign visitors to meet during the event and remain in contact after. Cross-border trade benefits for Sint Maarten companies will be highlighted during a workshop of RVO (Kingdom Foreign Enterprise Agency), for which connecting via the app is instrumental too.

Next to RVO’s support, the event enjoys committed cooperation of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI), University of St Martin (USM), ATLAS risk solutions, Grant Thornton, Department of Culture, Dynaf, Topper’s rhum, SXM beer, Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, Guardian Group, ShowMe Caribbean, CC1 Sint Maarten, Autobev Systems and the Bureau for Intellectual Property.

SMILE is meant for entrepreneurs, managers, innovators, marketeers and HR professionals from companies and NGO’s both large and small. Visitors have registered from Anguilla, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Czech Republic, Dominica, Estonia, Netherlands, Saint-Martin, Sint Maarten and the United States of America.

SMILE will be held at University Sint Maarten on Friday, March 25th and Saturday, March 26th. Businesses and NGOs interested in participating can obtain more information at 5420108 or via events@shta.com. As tables have been close to sold out, organizers recommend interested visitors to purchase walkaround tickets.

For the most up to date SMILE information visit smilesintmaarten.com.