SMMC celebrates 31 years of providing quality care, close to home | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - On Thursday, June 30th St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) celebrated 31 years of providing high-quality patient-centered care, close to home. The event was marked by an internal competition that saw employees highlight the organization’s core values of professionalism, cooperation, respect, and helpfulness in the form of videos, poems, essays, and artwork.

The winners were the Pediatrics Department, the OB-Gyn Department, and Magueda Jackson of the Finance Department.

To mark the occasion and as part of being good citizens, staff also participated in a donation drive benefitting the Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (FJIS) which manages the foster homes and foster care system on the island. SMMC’s employees managed to donate 10 large boxes of supplies and $800 including a donation from the Medical Staff Board to benefit St. Maarten’s foster children.

The day ended with a well-attended employee appreciation block party where prizes were raffled and the internal core values campaign was kicked-off.

SMMC congratulates its dedicated employees on providing 31 years of selfless care to the people of St. Maarten and the surrounding islands. SMMC also thanks sponsors Sol Petroleum, Prime Distributors, the National Sports Institute, and the Cay Hill Community Council for making the employee appreciation block party possible.

SMMC employees at the block party.