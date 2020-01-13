SMMC celebrates holiday babies | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) recently celebrated the arrival of St. Maarten’s Christmas Day baby and the first baby of 2020 with a special presentation. SMMC’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Kees Klarenbeek, presented the parents with a commemorative plaque of the babies’ first photo, an engraved sterling silver spoon and a box of diapers, generously donated by Big D’s Photo Studio.

“Babies are a precious gift and we would like to thank you for entrusting us with your and your babies’ care. We wish you good health, much happiness and quiet babies who sleep through the night” said Klarenbeek during the presentation.

Also on hand at the presentation was Mr. Ferdinand Beauperthuy, Marketing Manager of the Windward Islands Bank (WIB). “At WIB, our slogan is ‘your partners in progress’ and we’d like to start the babies off in the right direction”, said Beauperthuy, as he presented the new parents with a gift and a kiddies savings account on behalf of the bank.

SMMC thanks WIB and Big D’s Photo Studio for their donations, which allowed them to celebrate these babies in special way and wishes the newborns, their parents and their families well.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29238:smmc-celebrates-holiday-babies&Itemid=450