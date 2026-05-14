SMMC celebrates International Nurses Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) marked International Nurses Day on Tuesday, May 12th, 2026, under the theme “Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives” with a short ceremony dedicated to its nurses who make quality patient-centered care possible every day.

The celebration kicked off with a flag hoisting at the main entrance, bringing staff and guests together before the program moved inside. Nrs. Candida Williams, Hygiene and Infection Control (HIC) Practitioner served as MC, welcoming guests and staff to the celebration. The program opened with a prayer by Nrs. Alisha Dottin of the Outpatient Department and a poem by Nrs. Toran Romain of OB/GYN, two moments that set a tone of reflection and gratitude that carried through the entire ceremony.

Nrs. Jacqueline Berkel, President of Windward Island Healthcare Union Association (WIHUA), addressed the audience on the value of nursing and what it means to show up for patients every day and remarks on behalf of SMMC Management and Board of Directors were delivered by SMMC CEO Dr. Felix Holiday.

“As we transition to your new hospital, I want to encourage you to continue showing up with the same commitment to your patients. The work you do is powerful. It is meaningful. And it saves lives in ways that cannot be measured,” said Dr. Felix Holiday.

Nrs. Abigail Athanase of the Outpatient Department performed a musical rendition before Nrs. Travin Joseph of the SXM Nurses Association led the audience in the Nurses' Pledge.

Words of encouragement were shared by Nrs. Sherryl Carty, Supervisor of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Pediatrics Wards. Closing remarks on behalf of the staff were delivered Outpatient Care Manager Mrs. Christina Jacobs, before Nrs. Cecilia Jankie of Pediatrics closed the ceremony with a prayer.

“Together we build a better SMMC, one compassionate care moment at a time, keep leading the way.” Said Nrs Sherryl Carty of OB/GYN and Pediatrics.

International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12th, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, to recognize the contributions of nurses around the world. SMMC thanks its nurses for ensuring that friendly, high-quality, patient-centered care close to home is a reality for the people of St. Maarten.