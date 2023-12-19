SMMC enhances emergency care with successful completion of BLS and ACLS training | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - Medical and nursing staff at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) recently celebrated the successful completion of a week-long Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) training course as part of the required (re)certification.

The intensive sessions aimed to equip healthcare professionals with essential life-saving skills and elevate the standard of patient care at the hospital.

Basic Life Support is a fundamental set of life-saving techniques that focus on providing immediate care to individuals experiencing cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, or choking. The training emphasizes chest compressions, rescue breathing, and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs). These skills are crucial in stabilizing patients until more advanced medical help arrives.

Building upon BLS, Advanced Cardiac Life Support is designed for healthcare professionals to intervene in more complex cardiovascular emergencies. ACLS covers advanced airway management, recognition and early management of cardiac arrest, and the administration of medications to support heart function.

The goal is to enhance the team's ability to respond to cardiac emergencies with precision and efficiency as both BLS and ACLS are integral components of emergency response, directly impacting patient outcomes.

Immediate and effective application of these techniques can significantly increase the chances of survival and reduce the risk of long-term complications.

Dr. Felix Holiday, SMMC’s Medical Director who also completed both courses, expressed his satisfaction with the dedication shown by the medical staff during the training. "The commitment of our physicians and nurses to furthering their skills is commendable. This training ensures that we are well-prepared to handle any critical situation that may arise and allows us to continue to provide high-quality, patient-centered care, close to home " he stated.

The initiative, spearheaded by SMMC’s Education Manager, Antonio Pantophlet, reflects SMMC's commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services and Pantophlet played a pivotal role in organizing the training, recognizing the importance of ensuring that staff are well-prepared to handle emergency situations effectively.

The courses were conducted in accordance with the guidelines set by the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR). The ILCOR, comprised of organizations such as the American Heart Association (AHA) and the European Resuscitation Council (ERC), sets global standards for resuscitation techniques and ensures that medical professionals around the world receive consistent and high-quality training.

The training sessions were facilitated by a team of Global Medical Educational Training (GMET) instructors, including Dr. Fernando Daniells III, Dr. Wendell Jones, Dr. Darryl Reese, Dr. Timecia Goree, Captain Jonathan Streat, and Doreen Gumbs Vines. These seasoned professionals provided valuable insights and hands-on instruction to 23 physicians, 15 ER nurses, 12 ICU nurses, and 10 recovery/anesthesia nurses.

The successful completion of the BLS and ACLS training at St. Maarten Medical Center is part of SMMC’s efforts to maintain and elevate the standard of emergency care in the hospital, ensuring that the community receives the highest quality medical care during critical moments.