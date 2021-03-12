SMMC facilitates the installation of pedestrian crossing on Welgelegen Road | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – In an effort to increase the safety of staff, visitors and all pedestrians, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has facilitated the installation of two pedestrian crossings on the Welgelegen Road.

Due to the construction of the new St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) and several essential upgrades to the existing hospital such as the construction of an MRI Suite, an Operating Room Complex and five (5) new double patient rooms, parking facilities on premise are not sufficient.

As such, patients are allowed to make use of the parking facilities (first three rows of the unpaved section) at the Belair Community Center.

The first crossing is located across from the Jehovah’s Witness property and SMMC and the second is located across from Emerald Funeral Home and the SMGH construction site. Both crossings are outfitted with signage alerting approaching motorists to the crossing.

SMMC kindly asks that motorists be mindful of the crossing and regulate their speed so pedestrians crossing the road may do so safely. SMMC also thanks the Ministry of VROMI and neighbors Belair Community Center, Jehovah’s Witness congregation, Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School, the Fire Department and the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex for their generosity and assistance during the construction of SMGH.