SMMC invites public to attend 1st annual Wear Red Day event | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) encourages everyone to attend the St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation’s first annual Wear Red Day event on February 7th at the Motorworld Showroom. The event focuses on heart disease in women and features a fashion show, art, poetry, and other entertainment.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women across the world. It is not age related nor sex related and occurs from fetuses to adults”, said SMMC Cardiologist Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake. “We are hosting this event because we want to bring awareness to the public about heart disease and especially heart disease in women. We encourage the entire island to come out and get knowledge, have fun, and help us raise funds for heart disease awareness”, concluded Dr. Bird-Lake.

The speakers for the event include Dr. Bird-Lake, Family Practicitioner Dr. Tasika Bell, Psychologist Caroline van Oost and Dr. Marjorie Boulogne Abraham, a Cardiologist from French Saint Martin.

The first annual wear Red Day will be held on Friday, February 7th from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Motorworld Showroom and is sponsored by the St. Maarten Heart & Stroke Association, Motorworld, SoContagious Studio and St. Maarten Medical Center.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29601:smmc-invites-public-to-attend-1st-annual-wear-red-day-event&Itemid=450