SMMC pleased with successful largest pour | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is pleased with the latest pouring of the next section of St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH)’s basement floor, which was successfully completed on Wednesday February 23, 2022.

FINSO, the general contractor of SMGH, its main concrete supplier St. Maarten Concrete and other stakeholders successfully completed the pour of approx. 700 cubic meters of high-quality concrete which took 86 cement trucks in total: a first for St. Maarten. This was the 4th pour in a total of 7 scheduled pours before the SMGH basement floor is completed, which started on Tuesday at 5 pm and continued until 8 am the next day when the final concrete load was delivered.

Dr. Felix Holiday, SMMC’s Medical Director stated: “We are pleased to see that this pour was successfully completed and we are looking forward to the date of completion of the new hospital project. These days, it is fair to say that all constructions projects have their challenges not in the least due to the effects of COVID-19 on the construction industry which has resulted in delays in delivering materials and equipment. SMMC, with the continuous support of all our stakeholders, is constantly monitoring and managing these developments”.

Joselito De Leva, FINSO’s Project Manager stated: “This was the largest pour so far and needed to be well prepared as all elements and materials needed to be in place as you can’t stop midway during the pour. This was also the first major event after the transition of our organization from INSO to FINSO, which took some time due to the finalization of formalities, and we look forward to a new course of the project”.

Franklin David, Managing Director of St. Maarten Concrete stated: “It is a proud moment for us to be able to contribute to the delivery of a record-breaking volume of high-quality concrete, which is compliant with NEN/Eurocode and all locally produced by our concrete plant in Sucker Garden. With the addition of our second batching plant last year, St. Maarten Concrete is ready and able to deliver such large volumes of high-quality product”.

SMMC wishes to thank the dedicated team of local workers, FINSO, St. Maarten Concrete, ICE, RHDHV and other supporting companies for their continued hard work and dedication to delivering the new hospital in our continues mission to raise the level of health care on St. Maarten and provide the community of St. Maarten and surrounding islands with quality care, close to home.