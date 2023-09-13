SMMC, Positive and Elektralytes Foundations and SLS partner to offer free prostate screenings | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - For the second consecutive year, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), The Positive and Elektralytes Foundations, and St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), and have partnered to offer free prostate screenings during SMMC’s Men’s Health Awareness event taking place on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023. The event, geared towards raising awareness and the early detection of prostate cancer, offers insured and uninsured men above the age of forty (40) the opportunity to receive free prostate cancer screening as well as other health information and exams.

The partnership between SLS and the foundations has made it possible to offer free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests to uninsured men for the detection of prostate cancer. The PSA test is a blood test that measures the level of prostate-specific antigen in the blood and based on the result of the test, further examination will be done if necessary. PSAs for men with insurance will be covered by their insurance.

All men over the age of forty (40) are strongly encouraged to pre-register via email for the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test aspect of the prostate cancer screening before the event. Pre-registration can be done by sending an email to communications@smmc.sx with the patient’s name and date of birth. Upon registering, the patient will be given a lab form to conduct the PSA test ahead of the event.

In addition to free prostate cancer screenings, all attendees will have the opportunity to receive free blood and glucose monitoring and free and confidential HIV testing by the SXM AIDS Foundation and free top-ups for men by FLOW. Guardian Group and SZV Social and Health Insurances will also be present at the event with information booths.

SMMC and the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations launched the Man Up, Check Up prostate cancer awareness campaign in 2019 with registration drives at NAPA Auto Parts and Kooyman, where over 150 were issued lab forms for the PSA test. The foundations are encouraging men 40 years and older to make use of the pre-registration process which is open from September 11 – 22, 2023. The preregistration (communications@smmc.sx) will facilitate the lab, (SLS) having sufficient time to process the PSAs and get the results to the doctors, who will share the results of the PSAs with the respective patients in a free consult during the Men’s Health Awareness event scheduled for September 23rd, 2023, at SMMC from 9 am until 3 pm.

Prostate cancer screening is available year-round at SMMC’s Urology Department and appointments can be made by calling + 1 (721) 543-1111 extension 1379.

SMMC and the Positive and Elektralytes Foundations are also preparing to host their annual Breast Cancer screenings slated for October 28th, 2023 which is geared towards raising awareness and the early detection of breast cancer and safeguarding women’s health.