SMMC presents Asha Stevens School with token of appreciation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – SMMC’s Medical Director and Chairman of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), Dr. Felix Holiday and SMMC’s Surgeon Dr. Luc Mercelina recently presented Mrs. Asha Stevens-Mohabier and staff of the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School with a token of appreciation for their warm cooperation given during the construction of SMMC’s Auxiliary Care Facility (ACF).

During the previous 2 months, the school allowed SMMC to make use of their isolated gym hall as a storm resilient location in which the Dutch Government’s donated ICU tents could be set up for the administering of COVID care, while the construction of the ACF was ongoing nearby. Dr. Holiday presented the token of appreciation and stated: “SMMC is thankful for your excellent cooperation given while we are navigating the local effects of the COVID-19 pandemic compounded by a very active hurricane season. We think you are a great example of how solid partnerships can bring fruitful results”.

Since early October, SMMC has transferred all its regular COVID care to its ACF and had the gym hall sanitized professionally and brought it back to its original state in order for the Health Inspectorate to conduct an inspection so the facility may be given clearance for regular use again.

The off-premises ACF features sixteen (16) beds of which six (6) are ICU and ten (10) are medium-care. Of the ten (10) medium-care beds, four (4) are in complete isolation and segregation and are intended for suspected COVID patients who are awaiting PCR results. In the event of a surge in COVID related hospitalizations, SMMC has an additional isolation capacity of eleven (11) beds within the hospital.

In the event that a storm or hurricane poses a direct threat to St. Maarten, COVID patients will be transferred to SMMC. Non-COVID patients may be evacuated to an approved, nearby facility or airlifted to a hospital within the Dutch Kingdom, if needed.