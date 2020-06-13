SMMC provides COVID-19 update | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – As per June 11th, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has gradually resumed non-emergency health care services to the public as all COVID-19 has been transferred outside the hospital to the ICU tent and the Medical Mobile Pavilion (MMP).

As of May 12th, 2020, there is one (1) patient admitted to the MMP. The patient, who previously tested positive and was previously admitted for COVID-19, is considered cured and non-infectious, however due to pre-existing health conditions remains at the MMP for non-COVID care. Arrangements are being made for this patient to be transferred to another facility for the continuation of this care.

Chairman of the OMT and SMMC’s Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday said “As COVID-19 is a new disease, one that the world is learning how to manage it and the potential threat of another surge on the island still exists, SMMC’s OMT remains activated until further notice.

This is to ensure the continuation of our COVID care and capacity and to continue with the preparations to ensure the continuation of this care during hurricane season and we will keep the public updated via our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/stmaartenmedicalcenter) and via press releases to various media outlets”.

SMMC extends their gratitude to their entire staff and volunteers, the AMI team, the Government of St. Maarten, ESF6, civil servants especially their colleagues at the Ambulance Department, the HCLS/SLS labs, the Dutch Ministry of VWS, the Dutch Marines, SMMC suppliers, local General Practitioners, all organizations, companies and individuals who have made donations, and the people of St. Maarten for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic. SMMC encourages the public to remain vigilant, to continue practicing proper hand hygiene, wear a face mask and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

