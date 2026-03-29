SMMC Reaches New Hospital Construction Milestone. The Dawn of a New Era of Care | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - On Thursday, March 26th, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) celebrated the construction of the St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) project reaching its highest point of construction. The first section of the roof have been completed, marking a momentous milestone in the construction of the new hospital.

The ceremony brought together key dignitaries, stakeholders and staff, including Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and his wife, SMMC Gynecologist Dr. Patricia Mercelina-Roumans, Honorable Minister of VSA Richinel Brug, Honorable Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, CEO of general contractor FINSO, Salvatore Esposito, St. Maarten Trust Fund Program Manager Toyin Jagha and many others who have played pivotal roles in the project’s progress.

The event opened with a heartfelt prayer delivered by Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake, invoking blessings, guidance, and protection for the continued construction journey.

SMMC CEO and Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday welcomed attendees with an inspiring address emphasizing the power of collaboration behind the SMGH project. “This project is not the vision of one individual, but a collective effort that was carefully designed, collaboratively shaped, and built through the dedication of many people and institutions united by a single mission, to provide high-quality healthcare close to home,” he stated.

Dr. Holiday extended gratitude to the Council of Ministers past and present, the consortium of lenders, SZV, the St. Maarten Trust Fund, Members of Parliament, SMMC’s neighbors, vendors, the local media, and all stakeholders who have contributed to bringing the new hospital to life. He also commended FINSO and its subcontractors for transforming plans on paper into a structure that will serve as the future home of advanced healthcare for the community.

He also highlighted SMMC’s 450 employees as the institution’s greatest asset, thanking them for their commitment, feedback, enthusiasm, and willingness to grow both personally and professionally.

Minister of VSA Richinel Brug shared passionate words about the significance of the project for the people of St. Maarten and the advancement of healthcare. Mr. Jimmy Challenger, Vice Chair of the Supervisory Council, echoed the sentiments of previous speakers and acknowledged the important groundwork laid by former Supervisory Councils of SMMC. Mr. Salvatore Esposito, CEO of FINSO, expressed appreciation for the strong collaboration with SMMC and the opportunity to help shape a landmark project for the island.

Prime Minister Luc Mercelina delivered closing remarks, stating how near and dear this project is to his heart and reflecting on his years at SMMC as a general surgeon before assuming the office of Prime Minister. He thanked his former colleagues and all hospital staff for their unwavering dedication, emphasizing that the project’s success would not be possible without their continued commitment.

Following the speeches, a small delegation ascended to the roof to hoist flags and ceremonially christen the building with champagne, a longstanding tradition in construction milestones. Guests later gathered for a reception accompanied by live music performed by SMMC employee and musician Cecile Griffith.

SMMC extends its appreciation to the planning and organizing committee, staff volunteers, and vendors for making the event a success. With the highest structural point now reached, the organization looks forward with optimism to the completion of the new hospital and the dawn of a new era of care for St. Maarten, Saba, St. Eustatius, and the wider region.