SMMC receives medical supply donation from Sky Princess | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) recently received generous donation of medical supplies from Sky Princess Cruise Ship during its call to St. Maarten. The donation included brand new, high quality isolation gowns, bandages, band aids, glove boxes, urinary supplies, intravenous infusion sets, ambubags, and blood transfusion line.

“On behalf of SMMC’s Management and staff, I would like to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Sky Princess and its staff for this very useful and generous donation to the hospital and by extension, the people of St. Maarten, the surrounding islands and our visitors. This donation definitely aids in our mission of providing quality care, close to home”, said SMMC Medical Director, Dr. Felix Holiday.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29380:smmc-receives-medical-supply-donation-from-sky-princess&Itemid=450