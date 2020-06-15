SMMC restarts construction activities new hospital | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will be restarting the construction of the new hospital – St. Maarten General Hospital – per today June 15th, 2020 after construction activities were temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 imposed lockdown and associated general restrictions prevailing on St. Maarten.

In the last few months, design activities have continued which will result in the resubmission of the final design of the new hospital in July 2020. Besides completing the final design, the contractor will resume construction activities on site starting today. This includes mobilization activities, which were paused due to COVID-19, such as cleaning up of the site, installation of site offices and construction of a new site entrance from the roundabout at Welgelegen Road / G.A. Arnell Boulevard (Link 1). The planned construction activities will not affect COVID care or any other regular patient care, currently administered at SMMC.

In July 2020, after site mobilization is completed, the contractor will start with excavation and preparation of the subsoil for construction of the hospital and additional technical buildings. These works are expected to continue for several months thereafter. All activities will be performed taking in to account the Government’s and SMMC’s COVID-19 rules and regulations.

It is important to note that as construction of the new hospital recommences, it will also mark the start of a lengthy period of certain inconveniences (e.g. noise, dust, increased construction traffic, alternative parking etc.) for patients, visitors, neighbors and staff. Furthermore, SMMC is close contact with all stakeholders to advise on the next steps in the construction process in order to mitigate any possible inconvenience.

SMMC would like to take this opportunity to apologize for any possible inconvenience that is caused while construction of the new hospital recommences, as SMMC continues its mission of raising the level of health care on St. Maarten and provide the community of St. Maarten and surrounding islands with quality care, close to home.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32017:smmc-restarts-construction-activities-new-hospital&Itemid=450