SMMC seeking brand identity developers for St. Maarten General Hospital | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is inviting brand development companies to express their interest in the development of the brand identity for the new St. Maarten General Hospital.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) document for this brand identity development project is available upon request which has the objective to solicit the best overall proposal for the provision of consulting services for the development of a brand identity, including a logo, a visual identity guide (brand manual) and general wayfinding for the new to be constructed St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH).

The project entails the selected company to create a distinct, unique brand for SMGH that will be attractive to patients, visitors and healthcare stakeholders. It also requires the selected company to establish a Brand Manual that is to be used as a visual identity guide which includes all usage of the brand elements (logo, restrictions etc.) and also includes a wayfinding chapter that includes general wayfinding signage, patient routing examples etc.).

Interested companies can contact SMMC’s Evaluation Committee and request a copy of the RFP via: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

. The deadline to submit a bid as stipulated in the RFP is January 24th, 2020.

