SMMC staff embark on fitness journey | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – Management and Staff of St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) recently embarked on a collective fitness journey by way of SMMC On the Move, SMMC’s new employee health and fitness initiative.

The program, an initiative by Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday, sees SMMC employees partaking in physical activities twice a week such as running and aerobics led by Emergency Room Nurse and fitness instructor Stacy V. SMMC On the Move is part of a larger employee development plan, Fit for the Future, which focuses on the personal, physical, and professional development of all SMMC employees as they gear up for the transition to St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH).

“As the only hospital on St. Maarten, we have to set a precedent as it pertains to health. It has been proven that regular exercise (and proper diet) reduces the risk of diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and high blood pressure, ailments that we see too often in the Caribbean and here on St. Maarten. Exercise also decreases the risk of depression and improves blood flow and memory. As we begin our transition to SMGH, we want to provide all staff with the opportunity to develop themselves personally, physically, and professionally, making them Fit for the Future and fit for vital roles in the new hospital as we focus on providing quality care, close to home” said Dr. Holiday.

