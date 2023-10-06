SMMC to provide free breast cancer screenings on Oct. 28 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - On Saturday, October 28th, 2022, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will host its annual Women’s Health Day where it will offer free breast cancer screenings in collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Elektralytes Foundations. From 9:00am to 3:00pm, attendees have the opportunity to receive free clinical breast exams carried out by SMMC’s Medical Specialists and local General Practitioners assisted by student physicians from the American University of the Caribbean (AUC).

In addition to breast cancer screenings for women, SMMC will also offer free blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring and other health screenings, free HIV testing by the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation, and information on insurance from SZV Social and Health Insurances and Guardian Group. FLOW will also provide free top-ups to the first 50 women to get screened and its Sales Team will also be on location to provide information and services to attendees.

Partners for the event include Guardian Group, SZV Social and Health Insurances, Prime Distributors, FLOW, St. Maarten AIDS Foundation, American University of the Caribbean (AUC), ILTT, Still Beautiful Foundation, and the Positive and Elektralytes Foundations who have partnered with SMMC again to provide 100 free mammograms to uninsured women.

To avoid long lines, pre-registering for breast cancer screening is strongly encouraged. Women over the age of 20 are asked to email communications@smmc.sx with their name and phone number to register. Once registered, the attendees will receive confirmation of their appointment time. Walk-ins are welcome and will be facilitated.

Breast cancer screening is available year-round at SMMC’s Radiology Department and appointments can be made by calling + 1 (721) 543-1111 extension 1360.