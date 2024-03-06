SMMC welcomes Gerard Berkel to Supervisory Council | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gerard Berkel to the hospital's Supervisory Council as per February 1st, 2024.

Mr. Berkel is a native of St. Eustatius and brings a wealth of healthcare experience to the Supervisory Council, having spent the past 25 years actively involved in primary and secondary healthcare throughout the region and the Netherlands. He possesses a strong medical background and a diverse range of experience in various healthcare sectors.

Notably, Mr. Berkel served as the Director of the St. Eustatius Healthcare Foundation for 8 years and is currently the Director of the Chapelpiece Health & Recreation Center on St. Eustatius

Driven by his passion for improving healthcare accessibility and quality, Mr. Berkel aims to utilize his expertise to contribute positively to SMMC's development, especially at this crucial juncture with St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) being constructed.

He recognizes the crucial role SMMC plays in providing essential medical services for the people of St. Maarten and understands the indirect impact these services have on the smaller neighboring islands, including St. Eustatius and Saba.

“I am honored to be joining the Supervisory Council of SMMC and am committed to contribute positively in assisting my colleague Council Members as well the Board of Directors in achieving SMMC’s goals”, stated Mr. Berkel.

"We welcome Mr. Berkel and his wealth in healthcare experience to the Supervisory Council," said Dr. Felix Holiday, SMMC’s CEO. "As we are the closest general hospital for our sister islands Saba and St. Eustatius, we aim to include local stakeholders in our objective to delivering high quality care, close to home. In this context, Mr. Berkel follows in the footsteps of a recently appointed Council Member (Mr. Wayne Johnson) who hails from Saba”, concluded Dr. Holiday.

The Supervisory Council is responsible for overseeing the governance and management of SMMC, ensuring that the hospital operates in accordance with the prevailing laws, its statutes and highest standards of financial management, patient and medical care.