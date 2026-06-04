SMMTA AGM Highlights Industry Progress, Member Engagement, and Future Direction | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA) successfully hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 21, 2026, bringing together members, industry stakeholders, partners, and supporters from across Sint Maarten's marine and yachting sector.

The AGM serves as an important annual opportunity for the Association to reflect on the achievements and activities of the previous year, elect its Board of Directors, and establish priorities and direction for the year ahead. Members received updates on the Association's initiatives, industry representation efforts, stakeholder engagement, and ongoing work to strengthen Sint Maarten's position as a leading yachting destination in the Caribbean.

A key component of this year's AGM was an interactive workshop centered around the eight pillars that the SMMTA has identified as essential to developing and sustaining a successful marine industry. Through facilitated discussions, members explored opportunities, challenges, and priorities within each pillar, providing valuable feedback that will help guide the Association's strategic focus in the coming year.

The SMMTA extends its sincere appreciation to all members, government representatives, industry partners, sponsors, and stakeholders who participated in the AGM and contributed to the workshop discussions. The feedback received will play an important role in shaping future initiatives and advocacy efforts.

During the election process, members voted to maintain continuity within the leadership of the Association by re-electing the existing Board of Directors for another term. The Board remains committed to advancing the interests of the industry, strengthening partnerships, and promoting sustainable growth throughout the marine sector.

Speaking following the AGM, SMMTA President Jesse Peterson expressed gratitude for the continued support and engagement shown by the membership.

The discussions held during the workshop reinforced the importance of working together to address challenges, seize opportunities, and build a stronger marine sector for Sint Maarten. Our industry continues to play a significant role in the island's economy, and the SMMTA remains committed to ensuring that its interests are represented and its future is actively shaped by those who work within it every day."

Looking ahead, the Association will continue advancing initiatives focused on industry development, advocacy, workforce growth, destination competitiveness, and stakeholder collaboration. Among these efforts is the upcoming Marine Industry Immersion Day, an initiative designed to provide students, educators, and future professionals with greater exposure to the diverse career opportunities available within Sint Maarten's marine sector.

The SMMTA remains committed to fostering a vibrant, innovative, and sustainable marine industry that contributes to the long-term prosperity of Sint Maarten.

About the Sint Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA)

The Sint Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA) represents businesses and professionals involved in the marine, yachting, and maritime sectors. Through advocacy, collaboration, and industry leadership, the Association works to support the continued growth and development of Sint Maarten as one of the Caribbean's premier yachting destinations.