SMMTA Announces Crew Year’s Eve 2026 Celebration on Friday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Sint Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA), in collaboration with the Simpson Bay Fireworks Association, is pleased to announce the return of Crew Year’s Eve, set to take place on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Crew Year’s Eve has become a much-anticipated tradition within St. Maarten’s maritime calendar, bringing together crew, marine professionals, residents, and visitors for an evening that celebrates the island’s vibrant marine community. The event will once again feature a festive atmosphere capped off with a spectacular fireworks display over Simpson Bay.

Following the strong turnout and positive response to previous editions, the SMMTA looks forward to welcoming the community for another memorable celebration. Crew Year’s Eve continues to serve as a moment of appreciation for the hard-working crews and businesses that contribute year-round to St. Maarten’s reputation as a leading yachting and maritime destination.

In addition to the main fireworks celebration scheduled for 10pm, several marinas will host events, welcoming both the maritime community and the wider public.

The SMMTA extends its sincere appreciation to the event partners and sponsors whose continued support makes Crew Year’s Eve possible: IGY Marinas, Yacht Club Port de Plaisance, Palapa Marina, Port of St. Maarten, Skyport Marina, Simpson Bay Resort, Pro Serve Marine, Island Water World, Napa, BWA Yachting, Carrefour, Steve Coetzer, PDG Supplies, and Bluwater Construction. Their commitment reflects the strength of collaboration within the marine sector and the shared pride in celebrating the people who power it.