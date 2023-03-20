SMMTA announces St. Maarten Lagoon Festival, a new Marine Industry Trade Event | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA) is proud to announce a collaboration between four Marinas in the Simpson Bay Lagoon: IGY Marinas, Yacht Club Isle del Sol and Simpson Bay Marina, Yacht Club Port de Plaisance, Palapa Marina and Skyport Marina, for the first St. Maarten Lagoon Festival taking place Thursday March 23 – Sunday March 26. This new Marine Industry Trade Event showcases the ever-growing Yachting Industry while offering a unique opportunity for the yacht crew members to celebrate the end of the season here on St. Maarten, through a number of events hosted by the Marinas.

Over the course of four days, the marinas host a variety of events. While the majority of the events are geared towards the yachting crew, in celebration of the end of the season, there are a number of events that the public can enjoy.

On Thursday March 23rd, Yacht Club Port de Plaisance kicks off proceedings with a Best of the Best Chef’s edition. This event invites Yacht Chef’s to compete against each other, resulting in a battle between 6 of the best yachting chefs from around the world, currently on St. Maarten. Prior to the chef competition, the chefs will participate in a supermarket sweep at Prime Supermarket to grab items needed for the competition. The contest for each competing chef will be to create 3 courses, while being challenged having to use ingredients from mystery baskets and local produce from St. Maarten’s farmers. starter, main and dessert. The judging panel will be Executive Chef Dino Jagtiani, Master Chef Alexander Adoptie, Master Chef Danitza Dormoy and Master Chef & Owner Dale Carty from Anguilla.

“This event is very much in line with our goal as we continue to collaborate with our neighboring island Anguilla to showcase our destinations as the “Destination Hub” of the Yachting Industry. We are excited to host this event at our Oasis Garden Venue at Yacht Club Port de Plaisance. For several years, we have hosted the Farmers Market, so to bring a chef’s competition as the next event fits in nicely with this concept.” Explained Sharrita Mills, Director of Sales & Marketing Yacht Club Port de Plaisance.

Friday March 24th events are hosted at Palapa Marina. “Yacht bartenders are challenged to compete in a cocktail competition at Soggy Dollar Bar, the grand prize being a round trip to St. Maarten! This fun event is followed by an Electro Jungle Night, as only Soggy can put it together, turning this popular venue into a jungle themed setting, it will be absolutely amazing! Music will be by Jayson Miro, Ca Lum and DJ EM and the public is invited to party along the yachting crew to celebrate a successful season” commented Valeska Luckert, owner of Palapa Marina.

On Saturday March 25 the event is hosted by Skyport Marina and Rusty Rocket with a Rock ‘N Roll Beach Party starting at 4pm, festivities are accompanied with a seafood fest and an all you can eat burger competition so stop by and feed your belly!

Sunday March 26 the St. Maarten Lagoon Festival continues at Isle del Sol Marina (IGY) with a day full of activities. Start the day relaxing at a pool party, leading into a mini carnival with live entertainment that will showcase St. Maarten’s culture and heritage. The evening will shift back to the pool side to close out this four day event with live music. The day’s events will also showcase a special lunch menu, a BBQ for the Carnival and drink specials flowing all day long.

“This event started off as a conversation of wouldn't it be cool to end the Yachting season for our Marina with a party, much like how we started the season. Each conversation became bigger and bolder which brought the four Marinas together collectively to work together to start a new tradition for the Yachting Industry on St. Maarten. We hope that this year's events will be the first of many years to come. Each year we will be able to include more activations, also for the general public to get more of an insight into the Marine Industry and with the support of the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau we will be able to continue growing the event.” Said Andy Caballero, Regional Manager Caribbean & Central America IGY Marinas.

Throughout the 4 days a watertaxi service is connecting the marinas to move around yacht crew to easily attend all events. This service is managed by the Maritime School of the West Indies and operates between 2pm – 10pm by reaching out on VHF channel 72.

The St. Maarten Marine Trades Association is proud to see the collective efforts between the marinas and is keen to include more trade businesses to the Lagoon Festival concept in upcoming years to showcase the whole of the industry, as St. Maarten is considered to be an important hub for marine services in the Caribbean.

For more information contact infosmmta@gmail.com or follow the events on social media.

Simpson Bay