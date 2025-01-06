SMMTA Thanks Marine and Hospitality Industry with Upcoming Firework Show in Simpson Bay Lagoon this Thursday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA), in collaboration with key partners IGY Marinas, Yacht Club Port de Plaisance, Palapa Marina, Skyport Marina, Port St. Maarten Group and the Simpson Bay Fireworks Association, is again hosting a firework show in the Simpson Bay Lagoon this Thursday, January 9, at 10 PM.

This event is a celebration of the hardworking individuals in the Hospitality and Marine sectors, offering them a chance to welcome the New Year in style.

Jesse Peterson, President of the SMMTA, shared: “While the island rang in the New Year on December 31, many people working in the Marine and Hospitality Industry were busy ensuring others had a memorable celebration.

This includes mega yacht crews and those working in restaurants and bars, who often don’t get to celebrate during the holidays. The Crew Year’s Eve firework show allows us to thank them for their contributions to the season and to express our appreciation to the mega yachts and crew for choosing St. Maarten.”

The firework display will light up the Simpson Bay Lagoon, providing an excellent opportunity for local businesses to attract customers and join the festivities.

Crew parties and special events will be hosted across various venues, including Yacht Club Port de Plaisance, Yacht Club Isle del Sol and Palapa Marina.

Peterson emphasized the long-term vision for this celebration, stating: “Our goal is to establish this as an annual tradition, with this being the third edition of Crew Year’s Eve. We appreciate the financial support from local businesses and their anticipation of this established event. We encourage everyone to spread the word and create an unforgettable experience for all.”

A big thank you goes out to the following establishments supporting the fireworks this Thursday: Yacht Club Isle Del Sol, Simpson Bay Marina, Yacht Club Port de Plaisance, Palapa Marina, FKG Rigging & Fabrication, Budget Marine, Skyport Marina, Bluwater Construction, Island Water World and Port St. Maarten Group.

Organizations still interested in supporting the SMMTA’s efforts to enhance the firework show can contact infosmmta@gmail.com to contribute.